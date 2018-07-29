Karunanidhi suffers setback, but now condition normalising, hospital says

Covai Post Network

Chennai : DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi’s medical condition suffered a transient setback on Sunday evening but now his parameters were returning to normal. Doctors attending on him are monitoring his condition closely, a medical bulletin issued later on Sunday night said.

“His vital signs are normalising,” a medical bulletin issued by Kauvery Hospital on Sunday night said.

Meanwhile, the DMK on Sunday released a picture of Kalaignar in an ICU in the hospital, soon after vice president M Venkaiah Naidu called on the ailing former chief minister. Others who could be seen in the picture included state governor Banwarilal Purohit, Karunanidhi’s wife Rajati, son MK Stalin and daughter Kanomizhi.

The party released the photo for the first time after the 94-year old Karunanidhi was shifted to the hospital on Saturday at 1.30 am after his blood pressure dipped. The DMK, it may be recalled had demanded release of Jayalalithaa’s picture when she was admitted to Apollo Hospital in 2016.

Neither the AIADMK nor the state government released a picture of her at the hospital.

Release of picture of Karunanidhi in hospital sets at rest rumours about his condition, a DMK spokesperson said.