Madras High Court orders Apollo Hospital to provide details of Jayalalithaa’s blood samples

Chennai : Now, Apollo Hospital will have to submit details of blood samples of late chief minister J Jayalalithaa within one day.

The Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered the Apollo Hospital, where Jayalalithaa was hospitalised for a prolonged spell and died in December 2016. The Madras High Court order came on a petition filed by Bangalore-based S Amrutha, who claimed that she was biological daughter of the late chief minister.

The hospital has been asked to submit details within a day on Thursday by Mr Justice S Vaidyanathan. In fact, last year in November last year Amrutha had approached the Supreme Court with her petition and the Apex Court directed her to approach the Madras High Court.

In fact, even in December last year the Madras High Court asked the hospital about blood samples of chief minister Jayalalithaa. Amrutha had approached the court to order DNA test to prove herself as the biological daughter of Jayalalithaa.

The hospital had sought more time to submit report, but the court insisted that the Apollo Hospital submitted reports by Thursday and dismissed petitions seeking quashing of Amurtha’s petitions.