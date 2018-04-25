  • Download mobile app

27 Apr 2018, Edition - 1018, Friday

  • Kushinagar accident: Principal of Divine Public School has been arrested
  • Railway Minister Piyush Goyal reacts on Kushinagar accident that claimed lives of 13 children this morning
  • Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif disqualified for holding a UAE visa
  • IDFC Mutual fund is valued around 6% – 8% of its asset under management, which is currently more than ₹70,000 crore
  • The revelation comes at a time when PNB is launching its own measures to nab the economic offenders
  • Apollo Hospital makes startling submission, says ‘don’t have Jayalalithaa’s biological samples’
  • Fresh twist to Jaya legacy row, Apollo Hospital makes stunning submission, ‘don’t have Jaya’s biological samples’
  • After 13 children die due to ‘negligence’, ‘negligent’ school officials go absconding, school Principal and Manager go missing
  • After Madras HC orders CBI probe, DMK demands T.N Health Minister’s resignation
  • The social media giant reported $4.98 billion in profit — up from $4.26 billion in the last quarter

Tamilnadu News

Madras High Court orders Apollo Hospital to provide details of Jayalalithaa’s blood samples

Covai Post Network

April 25, 2018

Chennai : Now, Apollo Hospital will have to submit details of blood samples of late chief minister J Jayalalithaa within one day.

The Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered the Apollo Hospital, where Jayalalithaa was hospitalised for a prolonged spell and died in December 2016. The Madras High Court order came on a petition filed by Bangalore-based S Amrutha, who claimed that she was biological daughter of the late chief minister.

The hospital has been asked to submit details within a day on Thursday by Mr Justice S Vaidyanathan. In fact, last year in November last year Amrutha had approached the Supreme Court with her petition and the Apex Court directed her to approach the Madras High Court.

In fact, even in December last year the Madras High Court asked the hospital about blood samples of chief minister Jayalalithaa. Amrutha had approached the court to order DNA test to prove herself as the biological daughter of Jayalalithaa.

The hospital had sought more time to submit report, but the court insisted that the Apollo Hospital submitted reports by Thursday and dismissed petitions seeking quashing of Amurtha’s petitions.

