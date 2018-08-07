Massive protest as burial space denied for Karunanidhi at Marina

http://www.bfirst.in

Chennai: Massive protest erupted outside Karunanidhi’s Gopalpuram residence after Tamil Nadu Government rejected proposal to perform the last rites of the DMK leader at the iconic Marina Beach, where other Tamil politics stalwarts have been laid to rest. Violence also broke outside Kauvery Hospital where Karunanidhi was treated since July 28.

The proposal was denied citing legal issues. Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan issued a statement saying government is willing to give two acres of land near Gandhi Mandapam.

Enraged by this, protesters gathered in front of Gopalpuram residence and condemned the decision of Tamil Nadu Government. Police had to resort to caning to control DMK supporters, who shouted “We want Marina.”

DMK leader A Saravanan said that Tamil Nadu govt is not granting a burial ground to their leader. “We need a land at the Marina Beach for burial and we are moving the Madras High Court tonight,” he said a News 18. Madras High Court acting Chief Justice Huluvadi G. Ramesh agreed to hear on the issue by 10:30pm.

Protesters also blocked Madurai-Rameshwaram Highway, demanding burial space for their leader at Marina Beach.

The former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister breathed his last on Monday at 6.10pm.

