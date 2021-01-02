NDA Chief Ministerial candidate in TN will be announced soon: Khushbu

Covai Post Network

The AIADMK-BJP alliance has been in power in Tamil Nadu since the last Lok Sabha elections. The current Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami has been announced as the AIADMK’s Chief Ministerial candidate.

However, the BJP leadership continues to say that it will be decided at the centre on who’s the Chief Ministerial candidate of the alliance would be.

Speaking to reporters in Puthupet, Chennai, Khushbu who recently shifted to the BJP, said, “There are certain norms and procedures for announcing the Chief Ministerial candidate. We are here to accept Edappadi Palaniswami as the Chief Minister.

There is no doubt about it. For us, we are in alliance with the AIADMK. The final decision on the alliance will be taken in four-five days. The NDA’s chief candidate in each state will be announced as per due procedure. “