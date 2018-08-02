Now, a complaint against Kamal Haasan, this time for portraying Jayalalithaa as a dictator

Covai Post Network

Chennai : If staying in limelight, for the right or the wrong reasons, Kamal Haasan has stolen a march over Rajiniakanth his contemporary in films and competitor in politics.

Known to take a stand opposite the ruling establishment, in the state and at the centre, Kamal Haasan grabs headlines with his daily utterances, speaking his mind out on a host of issues, whereas Rajinikanth speaks lesser times but with more effect.

Now the latest controversy for which Kamal Haasan is for his popular television reality show – Big Boss Season 2 – over which already he had faced the ire of Hindu groups – in which the superstar is alleged to have made remarks that portray former chief minister and AIADMK supremo in a poor light.

A formal complaint against Kamal Haaan was lodged as also against Vijay TV that telecasts the reality show. A complaint was lodged with Chennai police commissioner alleging that Kamal Haasan had portrayed Jayalalithaa as a dictator. In particular the complainant was worried over Kamal Haasan’s remarks as the anchor of the show like “You know what happened to the dictators that ruled the state” during the programme.

The latest episode of Tamil Big Boss 2 had a person enacting the role of a dictator. The complainant says that Kamal reportedly made statements like, “You know what happened to the dictators that ruled the state?”, during the programme. The complainant also alleges that Haasan was trying to defame late Jayalalithaa.

Few month ago, Hindu Makkal Katchi, had taken offence to Big Boss 2 alleging that its content was tarnishing Tamil culture and sought a ban on it. The show, it said, “hurt the sentiments with its obscene content”.

Kamal Haasan dismissed such reports and said he said Big Boss 2 in no way tarnished Tamil culture.