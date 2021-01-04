  • Download mobile app
04 Jan 2021
Pongal gift distribution starts in Tamil Nadu ration shops from today

Covai Post Network

January 4, 2021

The Pongal prize distribution program started today across Tamil Nadu. About 2 crore 6 lakh rice family card holders in Tamil Nadu will be given Rs. 2,500 plus one kg of raw rice, one kg of sugar, one whole cane instead of one piece of sugarcane, 20 g of raisins, 20 g of cashews, 5 g of cardamom and a piece of good clothing. The Government of Tamil Nadu has allocated Rs. 5,604.84 crore for this project.

Family cardholders must purchase the Pongal gift package on the date specified on the token. Pongal gift packages will be given to 100 people in the morning and 100 in the afternoon in ration shops till January 13.

