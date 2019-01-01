Prakash Raj declares entry into electoral politics

Covai Post Network

Even while superstar Rajinikanth continues to dither on making a firm entry into electoral politics, another popular actor from neighboring Karnataka, Prakash Raj, has announced his intentions to enter into the electoral arena, “as an independent candidate”.

In a tweet, Prakash Raj declared that he will contest the 2019 general elections to Lok Sabha as an independent candidate, but is yet to give thought to constituency. In a message to fans on twitter, Prakash Raj said, “HAPPY NEW YEAR TO EVERYONE..a new beginning .. more responsibility.. with UR support I will be contesting in the coming parliament elections as an INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE. Details of the constituency soon. Ab ki baar Janatha ki SARKAR #citizensvoice #justasking in parliament too (sic).”

One of the fiercest critics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government after the killing of his friend Gauri Lankesh. Outspoken, the actor who has done films in Hindi too, took on the establishment with a series of questions. He earned the ire of the supporters of the Prime Minister and the BJP for describing Modi as an NRI PM. “He turns resident Indian during elections. When elections are over, he [Mr. Modi] goes back to foreign locations,” Prakash Raj was quoted as saying.

Now it remains to be seen as to which opposition parties extend support to him or allow him to take on the BJP in any of the constituencies, he choses to fight.