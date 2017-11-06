Prime Minister asks media to focus on people issues

by CovaipostNetwork

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged the media to undertake a deep introspection and use its power to serve public interest, even though media may be privately owned.

Addressing the 75th anniversary celebrations of Tamil newspaper Dina Thanthi at the Madras University Centenary Auditorium, the prime minister said the editors should use their freedom of expression to delve on issues of public interest and as important ones as climate that change is leading to sudden changes in climatic conditions across the globe.

Editors decide what is important to be published in their newspapers, Modi said adding that editorial freedom should be used wisely and in public interest. Natural calamities taking place across the world at regular intervals he said adding newspapers should devote adequate space to these matters to increase awareness on climate change.

Freedom to write does not anyway reduce the importance to be accurate and correct, the prime minister said. Even though privately-owned media serves a public purpose and has much social responsibility and its conduct should be above board, the prime minister said. A newspaper must strive harder to maintain its credibility, he said.

It is a reality that most of the media discourse centres around politics, Modi said and added that the media should focus on people and their achievements. Earlier, speaking on the occasion, TN chief minister Edapaddi Palaniswami said, the media the fourth pillar in a democracy and knows the pulse of the people.

Praising the founder of Daily Thanthi SP Adithanar and his son Sivanthi Adithan, Palaniswami said the daily would certainly see centenary celebrations. TN governor Banwari Lal Purohit, union defence minister Nirmal Sitharaman, union minister of finance and shipping Pon Radhakrishnan, Palaniswami and deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam also participated in the function.

Leaders of different political parties, MLAs, industrialist, film actors, diplomats and others attended the function.

Modi was received at the airport by TN governor Banwarilal Purohit, CM Palaniswami and others. From airport, Modi reached the naval base INS Adyar here in a helicopter. At the airport, Modi held discussions with CM on the rain and relief situation in Chennai and adjoining districts.