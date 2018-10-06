Protest for Petrol and Diesel Price Reduction

Covai Post Network

Chennai : Petrol and Diesel prices are on a rise. PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss and party president G.K. Mani at Vallur demanded that the prices be reduced by the Central and State governments by at least Rs. 25 per litre.

Mr. Anbumani said it took Rs. 38.12 and Rs. 38.60 to produce one litre of petrol and diesel from crude oil respectively to the reporters in Chennai.

.“But, a tax of Rs. 45.60 is being levied on one litre of fuel. The government has levied 118% tax. This is unjust. Even among our poor neighbouring countries — Pakistan, Bhutan, Burma, Malaysia and Srilanka — a litre of petrol costs only Rs. 55, Rs. 57, Rs. 44, Rs. 37 and Rs. 63 respectively. This is unacceptable,” he said. He said crude oil prices came down in 2014 but the Modi government did not cut the prices of petrol and diesel accordingly.

“Oil companies have made a profit of Rs. 12 lakh crore. Petrol and diesel prices have been increased 32% and 38% in the last 15 months. In the last 51 days, since August 15, the prices have been increased 47 times. They have reduced the price by Rs. 2.5 to placate the electorate in five States that are due for State assembly elections. They are not worried about the poor,” said Anbumani.

Mr. Anbumani asked why petrol and diesel has not been brought under the GST. “Only a maximum of 28% taxes can be levied… petrol and diesel can be sold at Rs. 57 and Rs. 52.

Lorry owners have announced a 25% increase in tariff. This will increase the cost of other commodities,” he said.