  • Download mobile app
30 Jan 2021, Edition - 2027, Saturday
Hospital Management Software
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Mumbai belongs to Maharashtra, will always remain part of state: Ajit Pawar
  • Farmers told to vacate Ghazipur protest site connecting Ghaziabad to Delhi
  • Delhi Police chief appreciates way the force handled violence during farmers’ tractor parade
Travel

Tamilnadu News

Rahul Gandhi has mushroom biryani with Tamil Nadu villagers; Helps with cooking too

Covai Post Network

January 30, 2021

Share

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on a recent visit to Karur not only campaigned but also cooked with the villagers. During the Tamil Nadu tour, lunch was arranged for Rahul at a garden near Aravakurichi in Karur. Chefs from Veeramangalam village in Pudukkottai district were preparing mushroom biryani. Rahul Gandhi went there while the biryani was being prepared without any artificial spices and without changing the aroma. Rahul spoke a few words in Tamil to those who were cooking and then got down to do a little bit of cooking as well. He was accompanied by Karur MP Jyothimani.

Rahul Gandhi assisted in the making of the raita. The mushroom biryani was praised as fragrant and wonderful to look at. Rahul sat down with the village chefs and said that he would help them go to the United States and cook there.

He ate the mushroom biryani and gave good testimony to it. The chefs expressed delight as they sat down with their ‘brother’ and dined. The village chefs who cooked the food for Rahul have been running a YouTube channel called ‘Village Cooking Channel’ for over two years. They donate the food they cook to a nearby nursing home.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿