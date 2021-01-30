Rahul Gandhi has mushroom biryani with Tamil Nadu villagers; Helps with cooking too

Covai Post Network

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on a recent visit to Karur not only campaigned but also cooked with the villagers. During the Tamil Nadu tour, lunch was arranged for Rahul at a garden near Aravakurichi in Karur. Chefs from Veeramangalam village in Pudukkottai district were preparing mushroom biryani. Rahul Gandhi went there while the biryani was being prepared without any artificial spices and without changing the aroma. Rahul spoke a few words in Tamil to those who were cooking and then got down to do a little bit of cooking as well. He was accompanied by Karur MP Jyothimani.

Rahul Gandhi assisted in the making of the raita. The mushroom biryani was praised as fragrant and wonderful to look at. Rahul sat down with the village chefs and said that he would help them go to the United States and cook there.

He ate the mushroom biryani and gave good testimony to it. The chefs expressed delight as they sat down with their ‘brother’ and dined. The village chefs who cooked the food for Rahul have been running a YouTube channel called ‘Village Cooking Channel’ for over two years. They donate the food they cook to a nearby nursing home.