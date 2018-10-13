Raids raj unleashed to tar political opponents in Andhra, alleges TDP

Covai Post Network

Chennai : After targeting YSR Congress and Congress in Andhra Pradesh, the central investigating agencies have turned to Telugu Desam party that broke away from the NDA alliance over the alleged step motherly treatment and denial of special category status to the truncated Andhra Pradesh.

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has launched a broadside against the centre on this issue and is convinced that the public mood is against the BJP and hence moved away from the alliance. Stung and embarrassed, the ruling BJP that leads the NDA formation at the centre, has begun to focus on leaders of TDP on the issue of corruption.

Entire Friday, IT conducted raids against senior TDP leader and state minister and his relatives in Andhra Pradesh and Hyderabad. It was the turn of TDP Rajya Sabha MP CM Ramesh to be raided on Friday, with personnel of the central investigating agency landing at his premises early on Friday morning.

TDP blamed the ruling BJP with running vendetta politics through the IT raids but said it will not be cowered down by these tactics. TDP spokesperson Lanka Dinakar said that the BJP and YSR Congress were working in tandem to discredit the TDP and its chief Naidu and it was also an attempt to divert attention from Rafale controversy. It is to hide its failure, including demonetisation that the central government and the ruling party was trying to whip up corruption charges against its opponents, he said.

“First, the union government agencies better to use their efforts to get the truth of Rafale scam, demonetisation scam rather than waste their energies for the sake of opportunistic politics of the Narendra Modi led BJP government, just before the 2019 elections,” the TDP spokesperson said.

Look at all the economic indicators, they are pointing in the wrong direction, he said adding that people will teach the BJP a befitting lesson in the general elections.