Rajinikanth lambasts EPS govt and its failure in Thoothukudi

Chennai : Superstar Rajinikanth on Wednesday came out strongly against the Edapaddi Palaniswmi government for failing the people of Thoothukudi and held him squarely responsible for killing of 13 innocent villagers during the protests against Sterlite Copper smelter plant on May 22.

Speaking to media persons after calling on the injured in Tuticorin hospital, Rajinikanth offered financial solatium for the families of those who died in police firing and also blasted the EPS government, which must have had intelligence reports of what was happening on the ground. But now the government must come down hard on the people responsible for the violence that eventually led to the police killings, hinting thereby that the protesters were manipulated by some forces. Some miscreants and anti-social forces infiltrated into the crowds and incited the villagers, Rajinikanth alleged.

This is akin to the views expressed by the leaders of BJP who said that the Left and militant forces had hijacked the protests and forced the situation on the police. Rajinikanth, in his most political speech till date, slammed the EPS government saying that it had completely failed the people of the state who were watching the government and will give their answer at the appropriate time (elections).

The Sterlite factory must never be opened again, Rajinikanth said adding that the owners of the company were “inhuman”. It is also for the first time that the superstar who holds such sway over people in South Indian states and beyond came out so strongly against any company that led to environmental disaster and posed health risk to the people living near its plant.

People should never let the Sterlite company from getting recourse to revision of the government order of closure in a higher court of law, the superstar said.