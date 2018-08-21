  • Download mobile app

21 Aug 2018

FLASH NEWS:

  • Sri Lalji Tandon has been appointed as the new governor of Bihar
  • 3 more people arrested by ATS in Aurangabad in connection to Sachin Andure
  • Satya Pal Malik has been appointed as Governor of Jammu & Kashmir
  • London Court denies bail to Dawood’s aide Jabir Moti
  • Govt sources: 500 crores for Kerala floods is only interim amount
  • J&K: Encounter underway in Handwara as 2-3 terrorists are holed up
  • Madras HC stays Chennai-Salem Highway project
  • SC/ST amendment, which was cleared by parliament, challenged in Supreme Court
  • Mandsaur Rape Case: Court pronounces the death sentence to the two accused as trial concludes in less than 2 months
  • Chhattisgarh cabinet to rename administrative capital ‘Atal Nagar’ in honor of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Tamilnadu News

Ramachandra Institute inks pact with Royal College

Covai Post Network

August 21, 2018

CHENNAI: The Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research has signed an agreement with the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons in Glasgow, U.K., for training medical graduates in preparatory courses examinations of MRCP, MRCS and FRCS.

The MoU was signed on Monday here by Vice-Chancellor of Sri Ramachandra Institute Dr. P.V. Vijayaraghavan and President of Royal College David J. Galloway.

“With this our institute can train graduates to take up MRCP, MRCS and FRCS examinations,” Dr. Vijayaraghavan said.

“Faculty from the U.K. will come and conduct exams here. Earlier the students had to travel to U.K. or Singapore and Malaysia to take the exams,” he told reporters.

According to him, the agreement would enable the faculty members to prove their professional attributes. “We also have plans to provide subsidy for the graduates. We are planning to provide membership/fellowship to faculty members. Graduates can fly to the U.K. to gain more experience,” Dr. Vijayaraghavan added.

