Ramachandra Institute inks pact with Royal College

CHENNAI: The Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research has signed an agreement with the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons in Glasgow, U.K., for training medical graduates in preparatory courses examinations of MRCP, MRCS and FRCS.

The MoU was signed on Monday here by Vice-Chancellor of Sri Ramachandra Institute Dr. P.V. Vijayaraghavan and President of Royal College David J. Galloway.

“With this our institute can train graduates to take up MRCP, MRCS and FRCS examinations,” Dr. Vijayaraghavan said.

“Faculty from the U.K. will come and conduct exams here. Earlier the students had to travel to U.K. or Singapore and Malaysia to take the exams,” he told reporters.

According to him, the agreement would enable the faculty members to prove their professional attributes. “We also have plans to provide subsidy for the graduates. We are planning to provide membership/fellowship to faculty members. Graduates can fly to the U.K. to gain more experience,” Dr. Vijayaraghavan added.