Covai Post Network

Calling for YouTubers to voluntarily delete abusive content, Chennai Police Commissioner Maheshkumar Agarwal said strict action will be taken if the cops find out. He also said that the Cyber Crime wing is monitoring YouTube content.

Recently, three staff of a Chennai-based YouTube channel were arrested for posting content that had women speak in an abusive and offensive manner though there are gaps in the police version and what has really transpired.