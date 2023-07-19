Samsung India announces top 10 teams for Solve for Tomorrow 2023; The young innovators will compete for a prize money of Rs 1.5 crore

Covai Post Network

Madurai – Samsung India today announced the Top 10 teams of its national education and innovation competition, ‘Solve for Tomorrow’, celebrating the spirit of innovation, enterprise and social responsibility amongst India’s Gen Z.

These 10 teams came up with ideas to solve real-world problems ranging from converting seawater into potable water, identifying pests and diseases in crops, food wastage, cleaning beaches, developing a more sustainable leather tanning process to providing more accessibility to individuals with hearing loss. Their ideas also seek to bridge the communication gap with sign language users, find missing children, help individuals stay cool in the summers and help the visually impaired to read.

The Top 10 teams come from cities such as Maharajganj in Uttar Pradesh, Lakhimpur and Golaghat in Assam, Darjeeling in West Bengal, Surat and Ahmedabad in Gujarat, Ernakulam in Kerala, Chennai and Delhi.

Know more about the Top 10 teams and their ideas here – www.samsung.com/in/solvefortomorrow

For the second year of the competition, Samsung India has partnered with Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology’s (MeitY’s) Startup Hub and Foundation for Innovation & Technology Transfer (FITT), IIT Delhi.

The Top 10 teams of Solve for Tomorrow 2023 were shortlisted after a bootcamp at IIT Delhi. These teams visited Samsung India offices, its R&D centres, design centre and Samsung Opera House in Bengaluru where they interacted with Samsung employees and researchers.

At the bootcamp, Samsung and its partners FITT and MeitY Startup Hub mentored them, helping them enhance their ideas. Each team also got INR 20,000 to create initial prototypes and then pitched their ideas to a jury of young Samsung employees. Each team member got a Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 laptop and Galaxy Buds2 Pro alongside a certificate for attending the bootcamp.

“We are proud of our ‘Solvers’. Through their ideas, they have shown their passion to solve the problems India faces today. Their diverse backgrounds make Solve for Tomorrow 2023 even more inclusive and we are glad Samsung is able to play its part in empowering and supporting the next generation to achieve their full potential and pioneer positive social changes. We look forward to how the Top 10 teams strengthen their solutions with the help of mentors from Samsung and its partners,” said Mr. Hyun Kim, Corporate Vice President, Samsung Southwest Asia.