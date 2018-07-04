  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
04 Jul 2018, Edition - 1086, Wednesday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Punjab CM Amarinder Singh has announced an annual dope test for government officials
  • JUST IN: Zakir Naik denies report of returning to India
  • 10 people dead in fire at a firecracker godown near Koti Lingala Temple, 4 fire tenders present at the spot
  • Malaysian Police Sources says Zakir Naik will be extradited to India
  • Central Government increases MSP of Paddy crops by 50%
  • An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck Andaman Islands at 5:25 a.m.
  • Landslide on the Baltal route of the Amarnath yatra in Ganderbal district claims six lives
  • Sub-inspector in a Kanpur was stabbed inside a police station
  • Former PM of Malaysia Najib Razak has been charged with corruption for abstracting millions of dollars of public money
  • The ministry officials said that the Home Minister would be starting his J&K visit by paying a visit to Amarnath cave
Travel

Tamilnadu News

SC judgement on Delhi LG comes as a shot in the arm for Puducherry Chief Minister

Covai Post Network

July 4, 2018

CHENNAI : If anyone is very happy in South India after Supreme Court ruled that it is the elected government that has all powers and Lt Governor has to work on the advice of the council of ministers in Delhi, it is Puducherry chief minister V Narayansamy.

In Puducherry too Lt Governor Kiran Bedi was undermining the elected government and was allegedly running a parallel government, which when viewed in the context of the SC ruling, puts her in the wrong, said Narayanwamy talking to media persons shortly after the verdict came out on Wednesday morning.

“LG cannot function according to their whims and fancies,” Narayansamy thundered after the apex court observed that the LG has to work in coordination with the elected government when it came to Delhi. But, this ruling is also applicable to the state of Puducherry the chief minister contended, in an obvious reference to the Lt Governor Kiran Bedi.

“The LG does not have the power to question and send back recommendations of the duly elected government and thereby disobeying the will of the people,” Narayansamy said in an indication of another big fight brewing in Puducherry.

Here, Lt Governor has been carrying on review meetings with officials going over the head of the elected representatives, which has been the subject matter of confrontation between the two offices.

All the letters of mine to the Prime Minister and the LT Governor Kiran Bedi did not elicit proper responses, the chief minister alleged. Even the union home ministry, he alleged was acting in a partisan manner. Narayansamy welcomed the Supreme Court decision and said that if would be better if those related to the judgment realized the true import of the judgment and acted accordingly.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿