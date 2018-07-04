SC judgement on Delhi LG comes as a shot in the arm for Puducherry Chief Minister

Covai Post Network

CHENNAI : If anyone is very happy in South India after Supreme Court ruled that it is the elected government that has all powers and Lt Governor has to work on the advice of the council of ministers in Delhi, it is Puducherry chief minister V Narayansamy.

In Puducherry too Lt Governor Kiran Bedi was undermining the elected government and was allegedly running a parallel government, which when viewed in the context of the SC ruling, puts her in the wrong, said Narayanwamy talking to media persons shortly after the verdict came out on Wednesday morning.

“LG cannot function according to their whims and fancies,” Narayansamy thundered after the apex court observed that the LG has to work in coordination with the elected government when it came to Delhi. But, this ruling is also applicable to the state of Puducherry the chief minister contended, in an obvious reference to the Lt Governor Kiran Bedi.

“The LG does not have the power to question and send back recommendations of the duly elected government and thereby disobeying the will of the people,” Narayansamy said in an indication of another big fight brewing in Puducherry.

Here, Lt Governor has been carrying on review meetings with officials going over the head of the elected representatives, which has been the subject matter of confrontation between the two offices.

All the letters of mine to the Prime Minister and the LT Governor Kiran Bedi did not elicit proper responses, the chief minister alleged. Even the union home ministry, he alleged was acting in a partisan manner. Narayansamy welcomed the Supreme Court decision and said that if would be better if those related to the judgment realized the true import of the judgment and acted accordingly.