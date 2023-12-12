Scania India Strengthens Presence in Mining Sector Through Partnership with PPS Motors

Covai Post Network





Salem : Scania Commercial Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. announces its exclusive partnership with PPS Motors, designating them as the sole representative for Scania’s mining tippers in India. This collaboration ensures Pan India coverage for sales and service operations. Scania India has always believed in driving sustainable transport solutions that are powered by technology and led by innovation. The company provides tailor- made solutions by detecting, analyzing, and continuously optimizing critical points of the mine that lead to higher availability, increased productivity, and better customer profitability. This new collaboration is an evidence to Scania’s assurance towards network expansion in India and advanced customer support.

Speaking about the new collaboration, Mr. Johan P Schlyter, Managing Director, Scania Commercial Vehicles India Pvt. Ltd., said, “Through the recent signing of an agreement with PPS Motors, we’ve laid the foundation for an impactful alliance focused on our mining tippers segment in India. By leveraging our cutting-edge technology, we are optimistic about making a substantial contribution to India’s efforts in reaching its Net Zero Emission goal.”

PPS has successfully established six regional warehouses across India, which has close proximity to the mining sites and strategically connected to Scania’s central warehouse in Nagpur, creating a robust hub-and-spoke model. This ensures a smooth, uninterrupted, and swift supply chain for parts. Complementing these are three cutting-edge workshops, meeting Scania’s global mining standards and staffed by skilled technician and nine mobile service vans are in place to ensure efficient handling of major repairs, aggregate repairs, accident repairs, and overhauling.

Speaking about the partnership, Mr. Rajiv Sanghvi, Managing Director, PPS Motors, said, “We are happy to partner with Scania as their exclusive distributor for their mining trucks business in India. The response and the trust that the customers have shown on the Scania Products and services has been overwhelming. We are constantly in touch with our prospective and existing customers to understand their requirements to provide a customized ecosystem of products and services at site throughout the vehicle’s lifecycle. Further we are investing in creating additional touch points providing deeper and wider coverage.”

Scania has been rigorously working towards developing advanced vehicles that are powered by sustainability and innovation to showcase the optimum driving experience. Globally, Scania has demonstrated expertise in technologies like electric mobility & renewable fuels, autonomous solutions, safety systems and connectivity. The company has successfully implemented the technologies in India and is delivering advanced vehicles and services designed to support businesses in optimizing their operations and efficiency.