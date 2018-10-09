  • Download mobile app

09 Oct 2018

  • Confirmed deaths near 2,000, still more likely in Indonesia
  • Alphabet shuts Google+ social site after user data exposed
  • Rupee hits a new low of 74.02 against the dollar
  • Akali Dal Leader Manjit Singh GK resigns from the post of Chief of Delhi Gurudwara Committee
  • Journalist Nakkeeran Gopal held on sedition charges
School Bans Plastic Material

Covai Post Network

October 9, 2018

Chennai : State Government has decided to ban plastic materials from January 1, 2019, to support the initiative Government Girls Higher Secondary School on Gandhiji Road old students not to bring plastic materials inside the school premises.

The students are barred from bringing plastic water cans, beverage bottles, snacks in plastic boxes or carry bags inside the premises.

Also warned that if found the object would be seized.

“There were 1,400 students studying from Class 6 to 12 in the school and awareness campaigns were conducted for the students on the ill-affects of plastic materials.” said Headmistress Suganthi .

Hence, NSS students were asked to check the bags of students while they enter the premises from Thursday. She said that the premises would be free from plastics soon and sought the cooperation of the students.

TCP's LGBT Pride

