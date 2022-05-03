Shadowfax plans to on board 5000 delivery partners in Tamil Nadu

Covai Post Network

Chennai: The gig economy is booming, as is the logistics industry, with consumer demand for quick commerce skyrocketing. Against this backdrop, Shadowfax Technologies, India’s largest hyperlocal, crowdsourced logistics platform, has announced its plans to create 5000 delivery partner jobs for the youth of Tamil Nadu.

Looking to further strengthen its delivery network and create job opportunities for youth, Shadowfax’s latest announcement will enable riders to earn up to INR 30,000 per month. Furthermore, the platform will also provide free medical insurance with an accident and health cover of INR 7.5 lakhs for each rider.

With a simple onboarding procedure with zero onboarding fee, Shadowfax is open to hiring anyone who qualifies and is interested in joining the platform to deliver on their bikes or cycle. The company also has an EV rental plan for people who do not on a vehicle but are keen to work with Shadowfax.

With a quick three-step onboarding process folks can get onboarded to start working within 2 hours. All the interested candidates need to do is download the Shadowfax app, upload their PAN and Aadhaar card for verification, and reach the nearest onboarding centre. Riders don’t need to possess their own vehicles as Shadowfax will provide cycles or e-bikes (for select cities) for delivery partners.

“Shadowfax has always retained its focus on building a robust community. Our existing 100,000+ delivery partners across India

To get started, interested candidates can give a missed call to +91 6366528574.