Sirkazhi double murder: Police round up robbers; encounter one

In Sirkazhi, robbers broke into a jeweler’s house, killed his wife and son, looted 16 kg of gold jewelery and fled. The jeweler and daughter-in-law are being treated at the hospital with serious injuries.

Police encountered and killed one of the robbers involved in this case, who has been identified as Mahipal. The other two have been identified as Manish and Ramesh.

Dhanraj Choudary (50) is a resident of Sirkazhi Railway Road, Mayiladuthurai district. He is said to be from the northern state. His wife’s name is Asha (45). Son’s name is Akhil (28), daughter-in-law’s name is Nehal.

All four of them lived in the same house. It was around 6:30 in the morning on the day of the fated incident when they heard a knock on the door. Thinking that someone had come in connection with the jewelery, the family opened the door. The robbers broke the door open, and killed Asha and son Akhil by slitting their throats.

Danraj and his daughter-in-law were both stabbed and injured. After this, they rolled up 16 kg of gold jewelery which was kept under a bed in the house. They also took into account the CCTV hard disk in the house.

Danraj and his daughter-in-law have been rescued in a life-threatening condition and admitted to the hospital.

Villagers informed the local police station that a group of unidentified North Indians was hiding in a farm. Cops surrounded the spot and rounded up three men who were later identified as Mahipal, Manish and Ramesh.

When Mahipal tried to attack the police and escape, cops encountered and shot him. The incident has caused a stir there.

A few days ago, robbers from northern India broke into a private financial institution in Hosur and looted jewelery. Police arrested the robbers within 18 hours of the robbery. Their swift action received accolades.