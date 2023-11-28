Škoda Auto India launches Elegance Editions in all- new Deep Black colour for the Kushaq and Slavia

Covai Post Network





Salem – Soon after introducing a slew of new and segment-first features in the Kushaq and Slavia, Škoda Auto India has announced a new, exclusive version of both these cars. Christened the Elegance Edition, both cars will be produced in a limited amount and will be available exclusively with the 1.5 TSI engine.

Speaking on the new product action, Petr Šolc, Brand Director, Škoda Auto India, said, “The Elegance Edition of the Kushaq and Slavia will be launched as a limited offering. There has been a strong demand for a classic black colour on the Kushaq and Slavia. All our product actions are based on the evolving customer trends, in line with our customer-centric approach. The aesthetics, body colour and cosmetic aspects of the new, Elegance editions will appeal to customers with a keen design sense, while continuing to offer immense value and pride of ownership.”

The Elegance Edition offers a classic, all-new and stunning Deep Black paint in both the cars while retaining the rich chrome elements all around. Further enhancing the aesthetics in both the cars is a Chrome Lower Door Garnish and a calligraphic ‘Elegance’ inscription on the B-pillars. The Slavia further has a chrome trunk garnish and a Scuff plate with ‘Slavia’ inscribed in it. The Kushaq gets a 17-inch (43.18 cm) VEGA Dual Tone alloy design that accentuates style and its rough terrain stance, while the Slavia’s classic sedan lines are enhanced by the 16-inch (40.64 cm) Ving Alloy Wheels

Opening the doors will reveal the prominent brand logo projection from the Škoda genuine accessories puddle lamp that adds an element of class and utility when stepping in and out of the cars. Inside, the driver is greeted by the ‘Elegance’ badge in the steering wheel. Additionally, the footwell area houses sporty aluminium pedals. Furthering the utility and aesthetics theme of the Elegance Edition, customers will get attractive textile mats and ‘Elegance’ branded cushions, seat-belt cushions as well as neck rests.

The Elegance Editions of the Kushaq and Slavia will exclusively be powered by the 1.5 TSI turbo-petrol engine. Customers can choose to pair this with a 7-speed DSG automatic or the 6-speed manual. To ensure exclusivity for customers of this special edition, Škoda Auto India will manufacture a limited number of the Kushaq and Slavia Elegance Edition. They will be in the all-new Deep Black paint and are positioned above the fully-equipped, top-of-the-line Style variants.

Both the Kushaq and Slavia will get all the new features introduced by Škoda Auto India during the festive season like electric seats for the driver and co-driver and an illuminated footwell area. The centre of the dash continues to be dominated by a 25.4 cm infotainment screen with Škoda Play Apps. The system links wirelessly with Apple Carplay and Android Auto. Also standard in the Elegance Edition is Škoda Sound with 6 Speakers + Subwoofer in the boot of the Kushaq and Slavia.