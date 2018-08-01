Stalin appeals to DMK cadres not to take actions that lead to their death

Covai Post Network

Chennai : DMK working president MK Stalin on Wednesday appealed to party cadres and admirers of Kaliagnar not to indulge in activity caused their death. In a state where hero worship is taken to the level of self-immolation to grieve, the DMK leader’s appeal assumes significance.

He appealed to the party cadres not to resort to actions that result in death. In a statement issued in Chennai, the DMK leader noted with alarm and shock over the death of 21 people due to shock and grief after learning about the ill health of DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi.

Expressing condolences to families of deceased party cadres, Stalin said his father’s health was getting normal. Yesterday, the private hospital where Karunanidhi was admitted on July 28 said that he will have to stay in the hospital for an extended period. He is suffering from age related health issues and liver function too was a cause of concern.

In a statement, the hospital said, “although there has been resolution of the condition which led to his hospital admission, an extended period of hospitalisation will be necessary due to age related overall decline in his general health, altered liver function and haematological parameters.”

The statement further said, “he was resuscitated and stabilised in the ICU (intensive care unit) and managed by a team of doctors and nurses,” and admitted that “there was a setback on his clinical condition on July 29 due to difficulty in breathing. He responded well to medical management and his vital signs are gradually normalised.”

He is under constant observation of a team of doctors that is treating him.