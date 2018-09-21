Stalin dares electricity minister to prosecute him for false allegations

Covai Post Network

Chennai : DMK president MK Stalin on Friday dared the state electricity minister P Thangamani to file a case against him for making allegations of corruption in purchase of wind power. If the minister fails to file a case against me, I will file a case against him within a week, Stalin said in a statement.

Stalin said that he was speaking from the strength of facts with him and alleged that there was rampant corruption in purchase of wind power. The DMK president said that he had offered proofs of the allegations he was making.

He had circulated a purported audit note of TANGEDCO Tirunelvelli region that states about Rs.9.17 crore collected from a consumer for bogus energy allotment made without generation. Stalin said DMK had first raised the Ghutka issue in the state assembly and later filed a case in the Madras High Court.

The Madras High Court has directed investigations into the allegations and the case has been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Stalin said, if the Electricity Minister Thangamani fails to file a case against him as declared earlier for spreading baseless charges within a week, he (Stalin) would file a case in the court against the Minister.