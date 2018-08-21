Stalin to be anointed as the DMK chief on August 28 General Council meet

KV Lakshmana

Chennai : Contrary to speculations in a section of the media that the DMK would be pulling in different directions, the DMK has convened the party’s general council meet on August 28 to elect new president and treasurer for the party.

After the DMK leader MK Alagiri raised the banner of revolt against his younger brother MK Stalin, it was widely speculated in a section of media that the party may be finding it difficult to anoint Stalin as the new president to fill the vacancy caused by the death of their father and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi.

But said a senior DMK leader, “It is a foregone conclusion that Stalin will be the new party chief after Karunanidhi himself had said that Stalin will be the chief minister if something happened to him.”

Alagiri was ousted from the party few years ago and he has no locus standi in the party, the leader said dismissive of suggestions to the effect that DMK would face problems in southern Tamil Nadu because of Alagiri.

The August 28 general council meeting was convened by DMK general secretary K Anbazhagan. In a statement issued the party leader said the agenda for the meeting was the election of party president and treasurer.

At present Stalin holds the posts of working president and treasurer. The party leaders are tight-lipped about who was to be named for the treasurer’s post.

But at a recent meeting of the party’s executive committee, the top DMK leadership asked Stalin to take reigns of the party.

The Executive Committee called at the DMK headquarters, after the passing away of Karunanidhi, took up just one item on the agenda – to pass a resolution condoling the death of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Karunanidhi. But it gave a strong message to the outside world that Stalin was the leader who would succeed Kalaignar.

A section of the media (not Covai Post) was speculating that the DMK was having internal power struggle with Alagiri and even Kanomozhi apparently unhappy over the elevation of their more powerful brother all the boss of the party.

But DMK senior leaders, including a very senior MP to Rajya Sabha had said that Stalin was the chosen heir of Kalaignar and there was never a doubt about it.