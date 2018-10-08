  • Download mobile app

Thousands Visit to Pay Last Respect

Covai Post Network

October 8, 2018

Chennai : The benevolent Dr. V Jaganmohan, charged a minimal consultation fee of Rs.20 from all his patients, passed away on Wednesday. Thousands stood witness to a heartwarming farewell as they came to pay their last respects to their beloved “20 Rupees Doctor”.

The last rites were performed at the Besant Nagar crematorium on Thursday. On hearing the news of his death on Wednesday, people from Mylapore, Mandaveli, R.A. Puram and other parts of the city started visiting his Chandra Clinic, on R.K. Mutt Road. Posters announcing his death were put up in several localities of Mandaveli and R.A. Puram by Mylai Vazh Makkal. He definately had made his place in peoples heart.

Hailing from a village in Tirunelveli district, earned his bachelors degree from Pachaiyappa’s College. Later, he joined a private medical company in Mumbai, but quit it later to return and join the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital.

DMK president M.K. Stalin condoled the death of the peoples’ doctor, who treated about 300 people daily.

