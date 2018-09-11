TN government firm against construction of dam across Mekedatu

Covai Post Network

Salem : Tamil Nadu government is always firm on its resolve to not to construct dam across Mekedatu (in Karnataka), the State Chief Minister, Edappadi K Palanisamy said today.

There is no change in the States stand on the matter and even Supreme Court also ruled against construction of any dam across Cauvery without the permission from Tamil Nadu Government, Palanisamy told reporters here.

Stating that Karnataka has refused to release water even for drinking water purpose, despite Tamil Nadu facing a drought like situation, he said that at this stage a dam across Mekedatu will adversely affect the State.

“If Karnataka attempts to construct the dam, Tamil Nadu will meet it legally”, Palanisamy said.

When pointed out that action was taken against ministers immediately following corruption charges by former chief minister, Jayalalithaa, he said he was not aware about such things.

One person does not become guilty, merely because a charge is made against him, he said.

Tamil Nadu government is crossing many obstacles and gaining popularity among the public, through implementation of various schemes and opposition parties are trying to target ministers, as they failed to convince people with their allegations against the Government, he said..

Stating that there was no complaint against any departments, he said that charges against the ministers, if any, will be fought legally.and charges against the previous DMK government will come out one by one.

With regard to Lok Sabha elections, the party will take all out efforts to win from all the 37 seats, it had won in the last elections and support those who help to implement the schemes of former chief ministers, M G Ramachandan and Jayalalithaa, he said.

To a question on bringing down tax on petrol, Palanisamy said that it has to be reduced by the Central Government.

The schemes can be implemented only when the financial position of the State remained strong,even as the transport department was facing losses due to increase in the prices of petrol and diesel, he said adding that the government will consider to reduce the price taking into account the welfare of the people.