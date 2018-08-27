  • Download mobile app

Tamilnadu News

TN Govt employees donate one-day salary for Kerala

Covai Post Network

August 27, 2018

CHENNAI: All employees of Tamil Nadu Government would donate a day’s salary to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (amounting to around Rs. 200 crores) that would be used for rebuilding flood affected Kerala.

Disclosing this to mediapersons, Tamil Nadu Government Employees Association General Secretary C.R. Rajkumar said the association donated 4,000 kilos of rice, medicines, clothes, bedsheets, blankets and other essentials for the flood affected people of the neighbouring State.

Few association members left for Kerala two days back along with the relief materials, he added.

