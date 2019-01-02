TN pollution control board denies permission to open Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin

Covai Post Network

Chennai : Following an appeal against the NGT order directing reopening of the Sterlite Copper smelting plant in Tuticorin, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) on Wednesday refused to renew consent to operate its plant.

Denying permission to reopen plant, the TNPCB said the state government and the pollution control board have filed an appeal in the Supreme Court on Wednesday challenging the 15.12.2018 order of National Green Tribunal (NGT).

“Hence, your request for the issue of renewal of consent to operate, Authorisation under Hazardous Waste Rules and opening of the premises for maintenance cannot be considered,” TNPCB told Vedanta, the company that owns the plant.

The NGT had last month ordered reopening of Vedanta’s copper smelter plant and set aside TN govt order to close the plant. It was shut following a protest in which 13 people were killed on police firing.

Ever since the copper smelter plant was permitted to set up in Tuticorin several years back people have been protesting against it on health and environmental grounds.