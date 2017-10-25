Vijay thanks fans, film friends and politicians for support for mersal

Mersal hero Vijay has thanked all the fans and well-wishers and prominent persons who came out in support of the film as it got caught in a raging controversy whipped up by the BJP that wanted few offending scenes and dialogues deleted.

The BJP’s demand kicked up a huge national row with political big wigs from the opposition like Rahul Gandhi and DMK’s MK Stalin jumping in against the BJP’s intolerance of criticism and film fraternity questioning the ‘double censorship’ of the movie that was passed by the censors.

The extent of support received by the young movie star, now being seen another one to be contemplating entry into politics, has overwhelmed the actor who on Wednesday thanked everyone in a statement. Expressing gratitude to his industry friends and political parties that stood by him through the turbulent times his film witnessed.

Along with success, the film received few objections, Vijay said.

“My friends in the film industry, and national and regional parties, their leaders, media friends and their fans have given support for me and my Mersal team,” Vijay said adding that “I thank everyone from the bottom of my heart.”

Incidentally the two superstars of Tamil cinema, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth came out in support of the film. In the whole process, it is the BJP that was seen to come cropper and in fact helping the film rake in the moolah.

At last count, the film had grossed Rs 170 crore and counting. For the producers of the film, it sure is a grant success and they must thank the BJP for it, quipped a film critic.