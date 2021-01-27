VK Sasikala released; Plans to return to Chennai on February 3

Covai Post Network

Following VK Sasikala’s release, it has been reported that she plans to return to Chennai on February 3. Sasikala, who was sentenced to four years in prison in an embezzlement case, was released on the eve of the completion of her sentence today, January 27.

Sasikala, who was jailed in a money laundering case, was lodged at the Bengaluru Parappana Agrahara Jail on February 15, 2017. She was released on parole twice during her four-year sentence. It was announced that she would be released on January 27.

Sasikala unexpectedly contracted coronavirus infection while making arrangements ahead of her release. She is being treated at Victoria Hospital, Bengaluru. The hospital management said that her condition is stable at present.

In this situation, the prison authorities came in person and signed the document regarding her release. Her possessions were handed over to her relatives.

Strict restrictions have been imposed on the parking of vehicles with Tamil Nadu registration at the Victoria Hospital. Most of the shops in front of the hospital have been closed. Her supporters have been celebrating her release.

The family is working to transfer Sasikala from Victoria Hospital to a private one. It has been reported that Sasikala will return to Chennai on Anna Memorial Day on February 3 after completing her treatment there. Her supporters are preparing to welcome Sasikala at 65 locations that day.