Watch: “Peak Is Yet To Come, Dark Days Are Ahead Of Us”

Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram and Chengalpet districts are all set to go back into an intense lockdown starting Friday, June 19.

This 12-day lockdown has been imposed as the cases of COVID-19, especially in Chennai, are continuing to rise unabated.

Member of the expert panel advising the Tamil Nadu government on COVID-19 strategy, Dr V Ramasubramanian, an infectious diseases specialist, spoke exclusively to The Lede.

In his interview, he warns that the peak is yet to come and that people of these districts must cooperate with the government in containing spread of the infection.

He also reveals that the expert panel did not recommend a lockdown across the districts, but only severe lockdown in containment areas.

Watch the interview below for the details.