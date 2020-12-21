  • Download mobile app
21 Dec 2020, Edition - 1987, Monday
Hospital Management Software
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Trust testimony of good Samaritans in road crashes: SC
  • Sixty-six IIT-Madras students have tested positive for COVID-19 from December 1 till yesterday: IIT Madras
  • Delhi: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar reaches Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence.
  • Punjab BJP says Yograj Singh should be jailed for his comment
  • Country will not have to wait too long for Covid-19 vaccine: PM
  • BJP govt at Centre should withdraw farm laws or step down, says Mamata
Travel

Tamilnadu News

“We are clear on who will be the Chief Ministerial candidate!” – BJP TN Chief L Murugan

Covai Post Network

December 21, 2020

Share

A few days ago, Tamil Nadu BJP chief L Murugan had said that the party would decide who would be the Chief Ministerial candidate for the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. This caused a great stir and debate in the state’s political circles. In particular, it caused a great deal of controversy among the AIADMK cadres. It is in this context that L Murugan, who met reporters in Thanjavur, has expressed a new opinion on the matter.

As the 2021 Assembly elections approach, there is a heated debate and agitation in Tamil Nadu political circles. Murugan’s suggestion that the Tamil Nadu Chief Ministerial candidate would be decided by the BJP was met with scrutiny by political observers. Murugan, who arrived in Thanjavur to attend party functions, told reporters, “We are briefing farmers on the benefits of the central government’s new agricultural laws. We are currently holding over a thousand meetings and meeting farmers. We are clear on who is the Chief Ministerial candidate of Tamil Nadu. Our party leadership will announce the Chief Ministerial candidate.”

While Murugan said EPS is the front-runner, he also confused reporters by saying party leadership would decide on the same.

Khushbu Sundar had earlier said that the centre would decide who would be the Chief Ministerial candidate and said that a decision on the same would be taken when JP Nadda visits TN and has a discussion with EPS.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿