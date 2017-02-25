Summer is back, beat the heat

We are almost saying goodbye to February and welcoming the month of March with a warm smile. Yes, warm smile for a warm March. With each passing day, the Sun is getting stronger, and harsher. And with the festival of Holi, we will formally accost summers. As much as we love our summer time dresses and cool martini glasses, we have to be careful of a few things to be able to enjoy them.

Here are a few things to keep in mind

Eat fresh fruits and vegetables:

Summers is the best time to say hello to salads. Fresh fruits and vegetables which boast of high water content are ideal to beat the heat.You can also drink that glass of fresh fruit juice to keep yourself hydrated.

Wear Sunscreen:

This is not a beauty regimen. Wearing sunscreen in the hot sun is necessary,unless you want to get tan. Save yourself from that ugly tan, make sure you wear sunscreen whenever you are heading out.

Drink Enough Water:

Keep yourself hydrated at all times. Have lots of juices and ample amount of water. Carry a small water bottle at all times, even when you are going to the nearby market. Don’t consume unhygienic water and fall prey to water borne diseases.

Exercise caution and restraint before gulping down any food:

Summer brings the risk of food poisoning and other food-borne illnesses. To keep yourself away from these diseases, make sure you eat home cooked food.

Choose your clothes wisely:

Say no to black and try wearing pastel shades during summer. Also, for some time embrace cotton, because no other fabric comforts you as much as a cotton does during summers.