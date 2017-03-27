FLASH NEWS Bill Gates invests in self-driving drone technology startup UP makes Aadhaar mandatory for taking board exams from 2018 India’s population has overtaken China’s: Chinese demographer Russian helicopters’ ‘Make in India’ cost 250% of original Melania swats away Donald Trump’s hand on red carpet Scotland beat SL, register 1st ever win over Test nation Virat Kohli, Anil Kumble demand fast bowling coach for team Triple H hints at surprise for Mumbai Indians post IPL win Travel time to Delhi Airport the highest in India India is proud of its education and technical ties with Africa: PM Modi in Gujarat

Health & Lifestyle


The One Easy Hack That’ll Help You Lose More Weight Than Cardio

cosmopolitan.in
March 27, 2017

Okay, so there are millions of methods to lose weight, they all just need so much effort! Most of the time we find it hard to stick to a diet plan, and oh, don’t even mention the word ‘cardio’!

We all want to lose weight and be fit, but we just can’t be bothered. So, science has come up with a solution for you. For all the lazy girls out there, this is an easy method that involves just a little bit of movement. We promise, it’s only a ‘little’.

A new research has found that, just by standing on one of those fancy vibrating plates in the gym, your body gets fooled into thinking you’ve done a hell lot of exercise.

This research was tested on mice (in a favourable environment and technique) and showed some pretty impressive results, so we can only hope that our body works a little similar to the little creatures. They found that mice that could handle 20 minutes of vibration a day for 12 weeks increased their muscle mass and improved insulin sensitivity. This was actually equivalent to them walking for 45 minutes a day on a treadmill for 12 weeks. Ugh, as if we can be asked walking on a treadmill!

Scientists have recommended that standing on the vibrating platforms for a while can make cells stronger and help obese people lose a little weight, but mostly, get them prepared to eventually start exercising.

And for even better results, try planks, squats and lunges on the vibrating platform instead of your usual yoga mat. And it actually counts as cardio if you do some aerobics on it.

Now, excuse us while we go renew our gym memberships!!

Comments 10
I simply want to say I'm new to weblog and definitely loved this web blog. Almost certainly I’m planning to bookmark your blog post . You absolutely have good articles. Many thanks for sharing with us your web-site. [pop over to this website] - Apr 16, 2017
ree seo backlinks http://www.Sbrwvn30lD.com/Sbrwvn30lD [Darwin Bruggeman] - May 08, 2017
https://gobizap.com/index.html [Ja Losado] - May 08, 2017
Way cool! Is it OK to post on Tumblr? Some very valid points! I appreciate you penning this write-up and also the rest of the site is extremely good. Keep up the wonderfull work! http://lyftcast.com/victoria-home-warranty/ [home warranty] - May 09, 2017
Fantastic beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your web site, how can i subscribe for a weblog website? The account aided me a applicable deal. I have been a little bit familiar of this your broadcast provided bright clear concept [Rafaela Englade] - May 09, 2017
WONDERFUL Post.thanks for share..more wait .. … http://mobsex.mobi [3gp porn] - May 09, 2017
Zune and iPod: Utmost All those review the Zune in direction of the Contact, nevertheless at the time looking at how skinny and remarkably small and gentle it is, I look at it towards be a rather distinctive hybrid that brings together traits of both the Touch and the Nano. It can be unbelievably colourful and magnificent OLED display is a bit lesser than the contact screen, still the player alone feels quite a bit scaled-down and lighter. It weighs more than 2/3 as much, and is drastically lesser in just width and peak, although becoming just a hair thicker. http://mobsex.mobi [mp4 porn] - May 14, 2017
Palms down, Apple's application shop wins via a mile. It is a substantial choice of all sorts of apps vs a fairly unsatisfied conclusion of a handful for Zune. Microsoft has Options, primarily in just the realm of games, nonetheless I am not sure I'd will need toward guess on the future if this attribute is essential towards you. The iPod is a significantly superior alternative inside of that scenario. http://www.careersoccupations.org [more career] - May 15, 2017
9/22/2016 at 18:59:35 Regards from danglekatangul http://mobsex.mobi [http://mobsex.mobi] - May 16, 2017
wonderful submit, many thanks. pleasant write-up along with idea|Thanks for expressing your report I would usually stick to|Thanks almost all on your information and The One Easy Hack That’ll Help You Lose More Weight Than Cardio – The Covai Post remarks Respect ….|an incredibly effective website. Also very uncovering write-up. With thanks to the allies.|My partner and i drastically value all of the information I’ve read right here. I am going to get the word out about your website along with other men and women. All the best.|great, thank you :)|truly it is a wonderful world wide web many thanks cheers admin excellent article extremely messege|Ooohh, fantastic information you write it really clean. I’m really fortunate to obtain this kind of specifics from you. Poker online http://www.feraripoker.org/ [Poker online] - May 23, 2017
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS