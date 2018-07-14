14 Jul 2018, Edition - 1096, Saturday
FLASH NEWS:
- Congress takes a jibe at PM Modi after former Pak PM Nawaz Sharif was arrested last night
- Another person succumbs to potholes in Mumbai as 27-year old dies after his bike skid through a pothole in Navi Mumbai
- State of J&K says FIR against Major Aditya was justified as the next hearing on his case is on Monday
- Congress MP Shashi Tharoor summoned by Kolkata Court over his ‘Hindu-Pak’ comment
- PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the 340-km long Purvanchal Expressway in Azamgarh
- Twelve Russian intelligence officers were charged on Friday with hacking Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign
350kg banned tobacco products seized
Covai Post Network
COIMBATORE: Nearly 350 kg of banned tobacco products was seized from a godown near Thomas Street here on Saturday.
Acting on a tip off officials from Food Safety and Standards Authority, led by Designated Officer Dr. B. Vijayalalithambigai, raided a private godown and seized 350 kg of gutka, worth R. 2 lakh.
The godown owner, Loganathan, admitted that the building belonged to him.