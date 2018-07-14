  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
14 Jul 2018, Edition - 1096, Saturday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Congress takes a jibe at PM Modi after former Pak PM Nawaz Sharif was arrested last night
  • Another person succumbs to potholes in Mumbai as 27-year old dies after his bike skid through a pothole in Navi Mumbai
  • State of J&K says FIR against Major Aditya was justified as the next hearing on his case is on Monday
  • Congress MP Shashi Tharoor summoned by Kolkata Court over his ‘Hindu-Pak’ comment
  • PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the 340-km long Purvanchal Expressway in Azamgarh
  • Twelve Russian intelligence officers were charged on Friday with hacking Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign
Travel

Coimbatore

350kg banned tobacco products seized

Covai Post Network

July 14, 2018

COIMBATORE: Nearly 350 kg of banned tobacco products was seized from a godown near Thomas Street here on Saturday.

Acting on a tip off officials from Food Safety and Standards Authority, led by Designated Officer Dr. B. Vijayalalithambigai, raided a private godown and seized 350 kg of gutka, worth R. 2 lakh.

The godown owner, Loganathan, admitted that the building belonged to him.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿