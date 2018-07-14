350kg banned tobacco products seized

Covai Post Network

COIMBATORE: Nearly 350 kg of banned tobacco products was seized from a godown near Thomas Street here on Saturday.

Acting on a tip off officials from Food Safety and Standards Authority, led by Designated Officer Dr. B. Vijayalalithambigai, raided a private godown and seized 350 kg of gutka, worth R. 2 lakh.

The godown owner, Loganathan, admitted that the building belonged to him.