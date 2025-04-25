Tata Technologies announces results for Q4_FY25

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Tata Technologies Limited (BSE: 544028, NSE: TATATECH), a leading global product engineering and digital services company, today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Year ended 31st March 2025 results highlights

Total Company Operating Revenue for FY’25 came in at ₹51,685 million.

Company Operating EBITDA at ₹9,341 million; EBITDA margin at 18.1%

In the last 3 years, Revenue from operations has grown at 13.6% CAGR while Operating EBITDA grew at a 13% CAGR.

We closed a total of 17 large deals in FY25, which included one marquee deal exceeding $500 million, two $50 million plus deals, and one $20 million plus deal.

The board recommended a Final Dividend of ₹8.35 per equity share, and a Special Dividend of ₹3.35 per equity share, subject to shareholder approval at the AGM.

Quarter ended 31st March 2025 results highlights

Total Company Operating Revenue stood at ₹12,857 million.

Services Segment Revenue of ₹10,241 million, an increase of 1.1% QoQ.

In USD terms, Services Segment Revenues came in at $118.1 million, flat sequentially on a constant currency basis.

Operating EBITDA at ₹2,334 million; EBITDA Margin at 18.2% vs. 17.8% QoQ.

Net Income at ₹1,889 million; up 12.0% QoQ and 20.2% YoY.

Net Margin at 14.7%. vs 12.8% QoQ and 12.1% YoY.

[LTM] attrition came in at 13.2% vs 12.9% in past quarter.

Warren Harris, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, said: “I am pleased with the way our business performed in fiscal year ’25. Over the year, we closed a total of 17 large deals which included one marquee deal exceeding $500 million, two $50 million plus deals, and one $20 million-plus deal. We continued strengthening our customer base, with 44 customers now in the million-dollar-plus category. We remain optimistic about medium-to-long-term automotive ER&D spending, driven by sustained innovation in electric, autonomous, and sustainable mobility. Our deep domain expertise, expanded SDV offerings and AI solutions across the product value chain position us well as the sector resets.”

Savitha Balachandran, Chief Financial Officer, said: “This quarter, we achieved strong profitability and solid cash flow performance despite operating in a demanding environment, through our unwavering and rigorous execution. FY25 represents the fourth consecutive year of margins exceeding 18%; we also achieved the highest cash flows in the company’s history. Moving forward, we remain committed to maintaining operational discipline while making thoughtful investments in talent and capabilities to drive long-term value for our stakeholders.”