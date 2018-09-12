12 Sep 2018, Edition - 1156, Wednesday
FLASH NEWS:
- CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury meets Home Minister Rajnath Singh over the nun rape case
- Bishop summoned again on September 19
- Vijay Mallya shifts the onus to banks, says ‘Banks knew financial position’
- CBI produces Arthur Road Jail video in Westminster Court to which Vijay Mallya’s lawyer has objected
- Supreme Court adjourns the Bhima Koregaon case hearing to Monday
- The blast reportedly took place at Mohit Petrochemical factory
- Flood relief: From Punjab & Haryana high court, lakhs pour into Kerala CM’s fund
- After the attack, he fled the spot and an army column was rushed to the spot
- Govt is taking all steps to find out the truth & is trying to expedite the process: S. Ramachandran Pillai, CPM
Accused who plotted to kill Hindu leaders given four days custody
Covai Post Network
September 12, 2018
Coimbatore : A court here today allowed police to take for four days a gang of five, who allegedly hatched a plot to eliminate leaders of two Hindu outfits.
The petition filed by police seeking custody came up for hearing before the Principal District Sessions Court today and judge R Shaktivel granted the custody of the five and directed to produce them on September 16.
Police had arrested R. Ashik, S Ismail, S. Salavudheen, S.Shamsudheen and Ali on September two from the city railway station,based on a tip off from IB that the IS-inspired gang have plotted to kill some HIndu outfit leaders, including Arjun Sampath of Hindu Makkal Katchi and Anbu Mari of Shakthi Sena.
The judge also directed police to allow the advocates and relatives to meet the accused at a particular time during the period of custody.