Accused who plotted to kill Hindu leaders given four days custody

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A court here today allowed police to take for four days a gang of five, who allegedly hatched a plot to eliminate leaders of two Hindu outfits.

The petition filed by police seeking custody came up for hearing before the Principal District Sessions Court today and judge R Shaktivel granted the custody of the five and directed to produce them on September 16.

Police had arrested R. Ashik, S Ismail, S. Salavudheen, S.Shamsudheen and Ali on September two from the city railway station,based on a tip off from IB that the IS-inspired gang have plotted to kill some HIndu outfit leaders, including Arjun Sampath of Hindu Makkal Katchi and Anbu Mari of Shakthi Sena.

The judge also directed police to allow the advocates and relatives to meet the accused at a particular time during the period of custody.