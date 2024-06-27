Adaia Diamonds and Raw Mango to Host Exclusive Exhibition in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Adaia Diamonds is excited to announce a special jewellery exhibition in collaboration with Raw Mango, taking place on the 29th and 30th of June at Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels, Race Course, Coimbatore. This event is hosted by Mrs Sangeetha Peter & Dr Adityan Guhan which will showcase the exquisite craftsmanship and unparalleled elegance of Adaia’s lab-grown diamond jewellery alongside the innovative textile designs of Raw Mango.

Visitors are invited to step into a world of luxury and brilliance from 10 AM to 7 PM, exploring the future of fine jewellery and textiles. This collaboration brings together the finest in diamond craftsmanship and textile artistry, creating a unique experience that celebrates the fusion of tradition and modernity.

“We delighted to bring our lab-grown diamond collections to Coimbatore in partnership with Raw Mango. This exhibition is a celebration of sustainable luxury and innovative design” said Darshana Balagopal, Founder of Adaia Diamonds. “We invite everyone to join us and discover the elegance and brilliance that define Adaia.”

Don’t miss this chance to witness the elegance of lab-grown diamonds coming together with the rich heritage of Indian textiles – promising a showcase that redefines luxury and craftsmanship, says Dr Adityan Guhan, Luxury Curator from Coimbatore.

For more information Contact 9791760666