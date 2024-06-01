ALERT NGO wanted to take a moment to share some exciting news with you all

Covai Post Network

Our very own PSG College of Arts and Science received a ALERT Golden Army plaque from ALERT NGO. On behalf of our college, the Principal, Dr. D.Brindha received the same for the outstanding achievement in the recent ALERT Golden Army PSG College of Arts and Science Chapter activities.

In collaboration with PSG Super Speciality Hospitals and Coimbatore District Administrative, ALERT conducted a Personal Empowerment in Emergency Response (PEER) Basic First aid Session throughout the district.

PSG CAS had the first-ever ALERT Golden Army MoU with ALERT at December 2021, During the 2023-24 academic year they managed to conduct sessions for all 13 thousand students. Additionally, they organized the AGA Fest – a groundbreaking Road safety and First Aid symposium by inviting the students from various institution across the district – which was a resounding success. This initiative was a huge success, thanks to Dr. D.Brindha’s leadership and dedication. To honor Dr. D.Brindha’s exceptional contribution in this achievement, Ms.Kala Balasundaram, Founder Trustee of ALERT NGO presented her with a plaque today. Along with Mr.Karthik Venkatesan, Manager – Training and Public Affair – ALERT and Mr.Vengadesan, The Project Officer – ALERT and Ms.Uma Chengkathir, Media Relation Manager – PSG.

This recognition is well-deserved and a testament to her hard work and commitment to the safety and well-being of our community. Please join me in congratulating Dr. D.Brindha on this remarkable achievement. Her efforts have truly made a difference in the lives of many, and we are grateful for her dedication to creating a safer and healthier environment for all.