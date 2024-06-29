  • Download mobile app
29 Jun 2024
Carmel Garden Public School and Bishop Ambrose College organized a Twin celebration

Covai Post Network

June 29, 2024

Carmel Garden Public School and Bishop Ambrose College organized a Twin celebration of the Affiliation accorded by CBSE, New Delhi and the conferment of Autonomous status by UGC respectively on June 28th 2024 at the Bishop Ambrose College grounds.

This mega event was presided by His Excellency – Most Rev Dr.L.Thomas Aquinas Bishop of Coimbatore Diocese & President of R C Schools & Very. Rev. Msgr. John Joseph Stanis – Vicar General of Coimbatore Vicariate being the Guest of Honour.

His Excellency – Most Rev. Dr. L. Thomas Aquinas with the team of Pioneers and the Affiliation / Autonomous committee of both institutions were honoured by very Rev. Fr.Dr.R.D.E.Jerome the Secretary and Correspondent of Bishop Ambrose College and Camel Garden Public School, Sungam bypass road, Coimbatore.

