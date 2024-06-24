Celebrating International Day of Yoga and World Music Day At Athulya Senior Care

Covai Post Network

Athulya Senior Care, a prominent provider of assisted living services in India, is delighted to have celebrated the International Day of Yoga and World Music Day on June 21st at their facility in an innovative way. The celebration was a culmination of music, dance and yoga which was therapeutic in a way for the all the residents.

The event was conducted simultaneously across all centres of Athulya Senior Care, making it a grand celebration. Residents actively participated and thoroughly enjoyed the dance and music sessions, with some even exploring their hidden talents. Since both,the International Day of Yoga and World Music Day coincided on June 21st, Athulya Senior Care celebrated it in a holistic way by integrating music, dance and yoga into its comprehensive care programs.

It aimed at enhancing the physical, emotional, and cognitive well-being of older adults. This addition emphasizes the widespread and enthusiastic participation of Athulya Senior Care residents across all locations, highlighting the inclusivity and success of the event.

“Dance and yoga has demonstrated remarkable benefits in improving the overall health and well-being of seniors,” says Mr. Srinivasan G, CEO & Founder Athulya Senior Care. “Through rhythmic movement and creative expression, seniors can experience improved mobility, balance, and strength, which helps in reducing the risk of falls and enhancing physical health.”

Additionally, such therapies provide a nurturing environment for seniors to explore and process emotions, resulting in reduced anxiety, depression, and feelings of isolation. The cognitive stimulation and social interaction also contribute significantly to maintaining cognitive function and fostering a sense of community among participants.

Athulya Senior Care offers diverse alternative therapies aimed at addressing the emotional and mental well-being of the elderly, thereby prioritizing their health and happiness.

These therapies are thoughtfully designed to cater to the multifaceted needs of seniors, encompassing a holistic approach to senior wellness.

“At Athulya Senior Care, our mission is to ensure that our residents age happily, healthily, and safely,” says Mr. Srinivasan G, CEO & Founder of Athulya Senior Care. “We believe in enabling every individual, regardless of age, to lead a vibrant and fulfilling life. The introduction of yoga and dance aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing innovative and holistic care tailored to the unique needs of older adults.”

This kind of celebration at Athulya Senior Care’s facility signifies a significant advancement offering seniors access to cutting-edge therapies that promote their health and quality of life. Athulya Senior Care has consistently embraced progressive approaches in exploring alternative therapies for its residents. They firmly believe in celebrating and cherishing each day, ensuring that residents feel cared for and cherished through active involvement and joyful celebrations. Through this initiative it continues to lead the way in redefining senior care in India.

By adopting new approaches and practices, Athulya Senior Care remains dedicated to innovation to meet the evolving needs of its residents. Upholding excellence and innovation as core values Athulya Senior Care ensures dignity, comfort, and well-being for seniors during their golden years.