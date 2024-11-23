Coimbatore Vizha 2024 : City witnesses the elegance of 20th century cars through Vintage & Classic Cars Show!

Covai Post Network





Rotary Coimbatore City, an esteemed NGO doing various philanthropic activities in Coimbatore joined hands with Coimbatore Vizha 2024 to organize an exciting edition of ‘Vintage & Classic Car Show and Rally’ in the city.

Coimbatore District Collector Kranthi Kumar Padi, the Chief Guest flagged off the rally in the presence of Sweta Suman IAS, Additional Collector (Development), DRDA, Coimbatore; Rotary Coimbatore City Office bearers; Arun Senthilnathan, Chair; Soumya Gaythri, Saritha Lakshmi, Co-Chairs, Coimbatore Vizha 2024 and Kanakaraj, Coordinator, Vintage & Classic Car Show and Rally.

More than 40 vintage cars belonging to popular car brands including the classic ‘Ambassador’ manufactured by India’s Hindustan Motors, Chevrolet Depot Hack Woody 1931; Chevrolet Coupe (1931); Chevrolet Master (1939); Austin, Dodge, Studebaker Champion (1955); Plymouth Savoy (1957); Dodge Kingsway (1955); Morris Minor (1951), Mercedes, Toyota took part in a rally that began at Coimbatore Cosmopolitan Club.

Cars from the 1930s to 1980s belonging to owners from Coimbatore, Tiruppur and even Chennai caught the attention of the public during the rally, which was held with the aim to create road-safety awareness. The cars will be on display from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. today at Lakshmi Urban Centre near Lakshmi Mills signal.

Speaking at the event, District Collector Kranthi Kumar said that Coimbatore is known for its contributions to automotive industry. This rally and show will inspire the public to witness the elegance of the vintage and classic cars and also see how cars belonging to current era have evolved. This will be a very interesting program for the people, and the organizers should be appreciated for holding this show.

The public’s eye caught the attention of vintage & classic cars belonging to the Preservation Class. Cars submitted under this class in events are known for their top-level orginial preservation since the car’s manufacturing. This is probably the first time cars under such class are featured in the show.