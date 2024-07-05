Constronics Infra Limited Secures Rs. 42 Crore Flyover Project in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Constronics Infra Limited,a prominent player in the infrastructure,real estate, and construction retail sectors, has announced the commencement of a new flyover bridge project in Coimbatore. The contract,valued at Rs.42 crores, is set to be completed in 22 months and marks the company’s major bridge project on the National Highways.

Industry experts have noted the company’s strong market performance and positive valuation, further solidifying Constronics Infra Limited’s reputation in the infrastructure sector.

Notification to BSE Limited

To: The Listing Department, BSE Limited, P.J. Towers, Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai – 400 001, Maharashtra.

BSE Scrip Code: 523844

Dear Sir/Madam,

Subject: Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

In accordance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that Constronics Infra Limited has been awarded a contract worth Rs. 42,32,76,000/- (excluding taxes) by KCP Infra Limited. Kindly take this information on your record.

For Constronics Infra Limited

Rishab Kothari Digitally signed by RISHAB KOTHARI

Date: 2024.07.04 18:22:09 +05’30’

Rishab Kothari

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

M. No. A58023

Annexure-A

*Details as Required Under SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-POD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 Dated 13th July, 2023:

*Name of the entity awarding the contract: KCP Infra Limited.

*Significant terms and conditions of the contract: The contract was awarded for Rs. 42,32,76,000/- (excluding taxes).

*Domestic or international entity: Domestic.

*Nature of the contract: Construction of a flyover, including junction improvements at Km 348/6 – 349/8 of NH 67 (Km 15/6 – 16/8 of New NH 181).

*Time period for execution: 22 months.

*Commercial consideration: Rs. 42,32,76,000/- (excluding taxes).

*Interest of promoter/promoter group in the awarding entity: None.

*Related party transactions: None.

This announcement underscores Constronics Infra Limited’s ongoing commitment to expanding its infrastructure capabilities and delivering high-quality projects.