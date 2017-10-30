30 Oct 2017, Edition - 839, Monday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • SC asks Kerala govt to produce Hadiya in court on November 27
  • UP cops allegedly beat pregnant woman suspecting hidden liquor
  • Jet Airways flight diverted to Ahmedabad for ‘security reasons’
  • Safeguard Chinese territory: Xi Jinping to herdsmen near Arunachal border
  • Stalling projects, keep them pending is ‘Congress work culture’: PM Modi
  • PM Modi slams P. Chidambaram ‘Azadi’ remark, demands answers from Congress
Coimbatore

DMK cadres come to collectorate wearing coats made of mosquito net

Covai Post Network
October 30, 2017

Few members of DMK Youth wing on Monday arrived at the district collectorate here wearing coats made out of mosquito net in order to draw the attention of the authorities to the increasing mosquito menace.

Being the grievances day, the workers came to submit a petition to Collector T.N. Hariharan, seeking immediate measures to prevent mosquito menace, the reason for the spread of various types of fever, including dengue. Led by their District Secretary ‘Kottai’ Abbas, the members alleged that their area in and around the Government Hospital and Ukkadam, particularly Kottaimedu, was becoming breeding grounds for mosquitoes, where garbage was dumped in the open and ditches remained uncleaned.

