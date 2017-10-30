DMK cadres come to collectorate wearing coats made of mosquito net

Few members of DMK Youth wing on Monday arrived at the district collectorate here wearing coats made out of mosquito net in order to draw the attention of the authorities to the increasing mosquito menace.

Being the grievances day, the workers came to submit a petition to Collector T.N. Hariharan, seeking immediate measures to prevent mosquito menace, the reason for the spread of various types of fever, including dengue. Led by their District Secretary ‘Kottai’ Abbas, the members alleged that their area in and around the Government Hospital and Ukkadam, particularly Kottaimedu, was becoming breeding grounds for mosquitoes, where garbage was dumped in the open and ditches remained uncleaned.