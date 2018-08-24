Eminent personalities from film, arts and literature field to pay home to Karunanidhi

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Who’s who from the film fraternity will converge in a city college ground tomorrow to pay homage to late DMK patriarch and former chief minister, M Karunanidhi at a function organised here.

The programme “Marakka Mudiyuma Kalaignare” (Can we forget Kalaignar) will begin at four PM at open auditorium in Hindustan Arts and Science College where eminent personalities from the field of arts, literature and film are participating, DMK Singanallur MLA, N Karthik said.

Some of the prominent who are expected to particiapate are Maestro Ilayaraja, Director Bharathiraja, actors Shivakumar, Lakshmi, Sathyaraj, Nassar, Prakashraj, Prabhu, Radharavi, Parthibhan, Rajesh, Radhika and Telugu actor Mohan Babu, Karthik said.

All the top functionaries of DMK, including working president, M K Stalin wil be present at the open ground, with a seating capacity of of 15,000, he said.