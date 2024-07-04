  • Download mobile app
04 Jul 2024
Experience Mongolian Flavours This Weekend at O by Tamara

Covai Post Network

July 4, 2024

O by Tamara Coimbatore invites you to an exotic Mongolian dining experience at O Café on July 5th and 6th, starting from 7 PM onwards. Bring your family, friends, and colleagues to embark on a culinary adventure featuring dishes like tsuivan, khuushuur, khorkhog, buuz, and more. Enjoy a variety of multinational cuisines paired with specially crafted mocktails, live food counters, and complimentary tea and coffee.

Reserve your spot now for a delightful weekend at INR 1599++ for adults and INR 899++ for children aged 5-10 years. Groups of 10 or more receive a 20% discount.

For reservations, contact: +91 422 6930000.

