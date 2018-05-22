  • Download mobile app

Food drive in Coimbatore on May 26, 27

May 22, 2018

Coimbatore: Food Bank Coimbatore is holding a food drive programme on May 26 and 27 to ‘eradicate poverty and create a hunger-free nation’. Its members plan to spread awareness through campaigns and competitions on food sharing and avoiding food wastage.

The Coimbatore chapter has conducted over 300 such drives and fed more than 3,000 people in the city. There will be a massive rally including public and kids at R S Puram on the first day at 6.45 am, starting from Arogyasami Street till Uzhavar Sandhai.

On May 27, World Hunger Day, an awareness event will be held at Fun Republic Mall. The main event starts from 4 pm. The organisers have asked students, public and children to collaborate by sending 2-minute videos of their skills, name and organisation through whatsapp to 9944876331 and photographs on the theme of ‘My solution for a Hunger Free Nation’ to foodbankcoimbatore@gmail.com

