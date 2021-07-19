“Free Rivaldo in its home range”

Radhakrishnan D

Udhagamandalam: Off and on in the news,over the past few years Rivaldo an injured tusker at the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve,is back in the news.

This time,for the steps being taken,by the wild life authorities,to set it free from a Krall (a stockade to capture elephants) in which it

had been driven into,about two months ago, repotedly for treating its injuries.

Following the move afoot,to take the pachyderm out of the krall and transport it to a different location,advocate cum activist Elephant G.Rajendran on Sunday wrote to the State Forest Minister Mr.K.Ramachandran and senior forest officials,urging them to release

the elephant into the wild but not transport it by any vehicle.

Lamenting that two elephants have died recently while being moved from captivity ,in the Nilgiris, he cautioned that yet another elephant should not be put at risk.

Pointing out that a free ranging and partially blind tusker had been captured and kept in a krall for about two months,he said that the

elephant has not caused any injury to anyone and has co-existed with human beings for years.

He added that it was not in good health and putting it in a lorry for transport to a different place, would ‘bring harm to the elephant’. Hence it should not be taken to a distant place. Its health condition was not amenable for tbeing taken by walk. It should be left in the same area,where it has been wandering for years.

He further warned that despite the notice, if any harm or anything happens to Rivaldo, all the officials involved in the transportation

by lorry, would be held liable for legal action.

Meanwhile Mr.Vijay krishnaraj,Wildlife activist of the United Conservation Movement said that since the area where it was now in formed part of an elephant corridor, it should be set free there itself. Pointing out that it will feel comfortable in its home range, he said that it was now not in a state to withstand tranquilisers.