Get a taste of Chettinad at O by Tamara Coimbatore

Coimbatore’s own O Café at O by Tamara is hosting a Chettinad Food Festival from June 7th to 15th, 2024. The multi-cuisine buffet features an extensive spread of Chettinad dishes, served from 7:30 PM onwards.

The buffet includes dishes, from main course to dessert, like Chettinad Chicken Curry, Retha Poriyal, Kudal Kozhambu, Mutton Sukka, and Kavuni Arasi Halwa. Live counters showcase traditional delicacies, alongside global favourites like pasta and dosa.

Enjoy the taste of authentic Chettinad at just ₹1799 per adult and ₹999 for children aged 5 to 10 years. Corporate guests from Tidel Park will receive a 20% discount, and groups of 10 or more opting for the buffet will receive customized discounts.

For reservations or inquiry, please contact: +9142 2693 0000