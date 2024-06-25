Indian Terrain to add 200 more stores in South India in the next 3-4 years

Covai Post Network

One of India’s leading men’s clothing brands, Indian Terrain relaunched after a stunning renovation of one of its exclusive brand outlets in Coimbatore near Nava India on Saturday. The brand has 9 stores in Coimbatore.

Annush Ramasamy President & Managing Director of Sri KumaraGuru Mill Limited (SKG) took part as the Chief Guest and re-launched the outlet in the presence of Charath Ram Narasimhan, Managing Director & CEO of Indian Terrain along with Aravind, Franchisee of the outlet.

Located opposite to Nava India Signal, this 1000 sq.ft store has been totally renovated with modern interiors. The refreshed design embodies the essence of the brand’s new look, featuring striking blue brick façades, elegant mannequins, and dynamic in-store communication.

With enhanced hanging displays, prominent product callouts, and captivating visuals, the brand has created a shopping environment that is both modern and inviting.

All the exclusive outlets of Indian Terrain will undergo such renovation in a phased manner.

Speaking to the press and media, Charath Ram Narasimhan, Managing Director & CEO of Indian Terrain said that the revenue in last fiscal for the brand was Rs.460 cr., and they are expecting to increase that in this fiscal by 10%.

Out of the company’s total sales last year, 15% came from E-Commerce, and he said that this space is also growing.

Talking about expansion, Mr.Narasimhan said that they currently have 200 exclusive stores across India, and there are plans for rapid expansion. “Across India, we are planning to open 30 stores this year; among that 20-25 stores will be coming up in the South and Western part of the country” he said.

Speaking about Coimbatore and the Kongu region, he said Coimbatore alone has 9 exclusive Indian Terrain showrooms. Besides Coimbatore, the brand has a strong presence in Tiruppur, Erode, Salem and Karur.

“We have more than 20 stores in this belt alone, and no other brand has such a presence. We realized many years back that this entire region has extraordinarily high consumption potential,” he shared. It must be mentioned that Tamil Nadu has 50 Indian Terrain stores.